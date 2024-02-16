Janhvi Kapoor in Ram Charan's RC16, Film to Go on Floors Soon

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is all geared up for her debut in the Telugu film industry with Jr NTR in Devara. While she is yet to make a splash in Telugu cinema, the buzz around her second outing in South industry has garnered immense buzz. Janhvi is reportedly tapped to play the lead in Ram Charan's upcoming film directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

The makers of this upcoming project had the intention of casting an actor with a nationwide following, and after careful consideration, they decided on Janhvi to take on the female lead. Their decision was met with enthusiasm as Janhvi has loved the script and agreed to come on board for the rustic sports drama.

The film is touted to be a raw and intense sports drama, with a unique setting in northern part of Andhra Pradesh. The story will provide audiences with a different perspective of both Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's acting abilities. Filming will take place in various locations such as Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Bobbili, Parvathipuram, and Rajam.

To maintain the authenticity of the rural backdrop, director Buchi Babu is currently conducting auditions for actors from the region to put together a talented ensemble cast. If reports are anything to go by, the team aims to commence shooting in May. Renowned music composer AR Rahman will be composing the tunes for this film, adding his signature touch to enhance the overall experience. The makers will soon be launching RC 16 with an official announcement.