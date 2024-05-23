LPG Cylinder Blast Triggers Blaze in House in Uttarakhand; Two Children Among 4 Injured

Haldwani: Four people including two children received grievous burn injuries after a LPG cylinder explosion triggered a massive fire while the women were making tea in a house in Uttarakhand's Haldwani area of Nainital district on Wednesday, an official said.

It is learnt that the fire broke out at the house of Ram Avtaar at Shyam Garden of Pilikothi area of Haldwani. Local sources said that a Puja was to be held at Ram Avtaar's house on Wednesday evening, for which the entire family had gathered together. At around 4.30 pm, the women of the house were making tea in the kitchen on the ground floor of the house when the LPG cylinder suddenly caught fire. Before the women present there could understand anything, there was a massive explosion in the cylinder triggering a massive fire. In the fire incident, two women and two children of the family received grievous burn injuries.

Locals immediately called the fire brigade team that reached the spot and after about two and a half hours of hectic efforts, the team brought the fire under control. The fire had reached the third floor of the house. With the help of neighbors the family members were evacuated safely by the fire brigade team. The victims have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The fire has caused substantial damage to the house and left the family distressed.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a leakage in the LPG cylinder. Police are yet to issue a statement in this regard.