Prabhas Unveils 'Bujji' at Ramoji Film City; Fans Say 'It's Not Pan India, It's Pan World'

Prabhas creates a fan frenzy with the unveiling of the special robot Bujji from his highly anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD. Kalki 2898 AD is a science fiction film related to mythology and will hit theatres on June 27.

Hyderabad: The makers of Kalki 2898 AD, the most anticipated pan-India film of the year, have finally revealed their special robot, Bujji, and the lead character, Bhairava, played by Prabahs at a lavish pre-release event held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. This comes after creating a great deal of fan anticipation over the previous few days. Bujji, is an integral part of Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD.

The movie's plot revolves around Bujji, a robot with a distinct personality who is voiced by Keerthy Suresh and acts as Bhairava's devoted sidekick. The makers of the movie unveiled the specially designed car at RFC on Wednesday. Moreover, a brief video was posted by Prabhas introducing his 'special someone' Bujji.

Prabhas arrived at the event in style while driving this specially-made car. The rebel actor, while addressing the audience, thanked all of his co-stars from Kalki 2898 AD with special mention to legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan and the beautiful Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

Prabhas said, "The performance of Amitabh and Kamal Haasan has inspired India. I am lucky to have the opportunity to work with such great actors. We are proud to have an actor like Amitabh Bachchan in our country. When I was a child, I saw Kamal Haasan sir's Sagarasangam and asked my mother to buy me a similar dress. Another beautiful star in this is Deepika Padukone. It was a good experience working with her."

Now, with visuals from the event going viral on the internet, social media users are in awe of the technology used. Reacting to Bujji's introduction and the teaser, a user wrote: "Next Level Stuff. This time Not Pan India, it's Pan World." Another one wrote: "This movie has the potential to change the Indian cinema." A fan wrote: "My Rebel star #Prabhas will break every possible record😭 World cinema we are coming."

Ramoji Film City MD Vijayeshwari, Late Krishnamraju's wife Shyamala Devi, producers Swapna Dutt, Priyanka Dutt, and others participated in this program. The main cast of Nag's science fiction movie Kalki 2898 AD includes Prabhas, Deepika, Disha, Amitabh, and Kamal. Although the plot of the movie has been kept secret, Amitabh plays Aswathama, as was recently disclosed. The movie will be available in theatres in multiple languages on June 27.

