ETV Bharat / international

Pakistani Man Forces Minor Daughter To Marry 72-Year-Old, Cops Rescue Bride

author img

By ANI

Published : Jun 16, 2024, 9:48 AM IST

Updated : Jun 16, 2024, 10:37 AM IST

According to police, the girl's father, Alam Syed, had agreed to sell her to the old man for PKR 500,000. Recently, law enforcement agencies thwarted similar attempts in Rajanpur and Thatta, where young girls were being forced to marry older men. In one case, an 11-year-old girl in Rajanpur, Punjab, was set to marry a 40-year-old man.

File
Representational image. (File)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Police foiled an attempt to marry off a 12-year-old girl to a 72-year-old man in Charsadda town and arrested the groom, ARY News reported.

According to police, the girl's father, Alam Syed, had agreed to sell her to the old man for PKR 500,000. Before the 'Nikkah', the police intervened and arrested the 72-year-old groom identified as Habib Khan, and the 'Nikah Khwan' (a person who solemnizes the marriage). But, the girl's father fled the scene.

However, the case has been registered against the girl's father, the 72-year-old man and the 'Nikkah Khwan' under the Child Marriage Act, according to the ARY News.

Despite laws against child marriage, such incidents continued to occur in Pakistan. Recently, law enforcement agencies thwarted similar attempts in Rajanpur and Thatta, where young girls were being forced to marry older men. In one case, an 11-year-old girl in Rajanpur, Punjab, was set to marry a 40-year-old man, as per Ary News.

Separately, a young girl was forcibly married to a 50-year-old landlord in Thatta but fortunately, she was saved after the timely action of the police. On May 6, the police arrested a 70-year-old man for marrying a 13-year-old girl in Swat.

A 13-year-old girl was married to a 70-year-old man in Swat by her father. Getting the information, the police swung into action and took the groom and father of the minor girl into custody, the ARY News said. The Nikkah Khwan and the marriage witnesses were also arrested, while the minor girl was sent to a hospital for a medical examination.

Last Updated : Jun 16, 2024, 10:37 AM IST

TAGGED:

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWAPAK MINOR FORCED TO MARRY OLD MAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.