Prabhas Joins Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa Shoot; Check out New Poster

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film Kannappa is generating significant buzz for its unique blend of mythical folklore and fantasy elements. Kannappa, helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, promises to deliver a high-octane cinematic experience with Vishnu Manchu, who is not only starring as the lead actor, but also co-writing the script. Now, the recent update is that actor Prabhas has joined the film's shoot.

On Thursday, Vishnu took to his X (previously known as Twitter) handle and revealed that the pan-India superstar Prabhas has joined the shoot, sparking widespread excitement among fans. The cryptic pre-look poster, featuring Prabhas' feet, hints at a pivotal and mysterious cameo role that is sure to leave audiences intrigued. Vishnu captioned the post, "My brother joined the shoot #Prabhas #kannappa."

The film boasts an impressive cast with Preity Mukundhan taking on the female lead role. Industry veterans like Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Sarathkumar and Brahmanandam will also be seen sharing screen space with prominent faces such as Kajal Aggarwal and Tammanah Bhatia.

The addition of Prabhas to the cast is particularly noteworthy, given his massive fan following and impressive track record of blockbuster hits. His involvement is likely to draw in a large and dedicated audience, eager to see him take on a new and intriguing role.