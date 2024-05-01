Prabhas Unveils Bhairava Avatar from Kalki 2898 AD During IPL Match, Sends Fans into Frenzy -Watch

Hyderabad: Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most highly awaited films of the year. On Tuesday, the producers hinted at a surprise for fans that would be unveiled during the IPL broadcast. It turned out to be a brief promotional video for Prabhas, who was dressed as his science-fiction avatar Bhairava.

The video goes on to confirm that rebel star Prabhas will play Bhairava in Nag Ashwin's forthcoming big-budget film, as previously revealed. Now, in a video during the IPL 2024 broadcast, the actor appeared as Bhairava, and the makerss posted the footage via the film's official X account. On April 30, the movie's official Twitter account posted a brief video in which Prabhas' Bhairava avatar comes on TV and says, "Kal Ke Liye Aaj Khelo." The video featured during the Lucknow SuperGiants vs. Mumbai Indians IPL match.

Prabhas appeared in the short promotional campaign for Kalki 2898 AD, inviting fans to hold their expectation for this season's IPL super match between the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders on May 3. Prabhas donned Bhairava's avatar and gave a passionate speech comparing cricket to a battle. He says, "Cricket bhi ek yudh hai. Saansein, thaam lo. Ye IPL ka maha match hein. Kal ke liye aaj khelo." (Cricket is also like war. Hold your breath. This is a grand match in IPL. For tomorrow, play today).

Previously, the makers presented Amitabh Bachchan's look as Ashwatthama during an IPL telecast, which dominated social media for weeks. On April 21, the makers unveiled the teaser of Amitabh Bachchan's look from the sci-fi dystopian thriller during the intense Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

In a recent update, makers also informed fans of a slight change in the release date of the film. The sci-fi film, which was intended to be released in May 2024, will now open on June 27. Makers shared the news on X, writing, "All the forces come together for a better tomorrow on 27-06-2024."

Kalki 2898 AD made its promotional debut at the San Diego Comic-Con last year. The multilingual film is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacular is set in the future with Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in key roles.