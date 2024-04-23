Kalki 2898 AD Teaser: Fans Enjoy Big B's Character Intro as Ashwatthama by Sacred Narmada River

Hyderabad: Kalki 2898 AD is without a doubt one of the most anticipated films of the year, and as the film approaches its release date, the makers have begun to promote it on a grand scale. A gripping video was recently shared on the film's official social media handles, showcasing excited spectators enjoying the latest teaser starring Amitabh Bachchan's character, Ashwatthama, on the banks of the Narmada river in Nemawar.

Sharing the video, the makers wrote on X, "The Immortal ASHWATTHAMA has arrived to the banks of Narmada in Nemawar." The video then opens with the statement: "There is a belief in Central India that when you perform the Narmada Parikrama, you will find the immortal Ashwatthama. The belief has come true. The Immortal Ashwathama has arrived at the banks of the Narmada in Nemawar."

The video captures the essence of a Central Indian local belief that participating in the Narmada Parikrama pilgrimage will result in an encounter with the eternal Ashwatthama. This notion is brought to life as fans perform the sacred rite, followed by the screening of the film's teaser featuring Amitabh Bachchan as the mythological character Ashwatthama, creating a sense of excitement and expectation. The narrative accompanying the visuals emphasises the significance of Ashwatthama's landing on the banks of the Narmada in Nemawar.

Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in prominent roles. Furthermore, renowned performers such as Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, and Anna Ben, among others, lend their talents to the film. With such a star-studded cast and a tale rooted in mythology and the sci-fi genre, Prabhas starter Kalki 2898 AD promises to be an amazing cinematic experience for fans.