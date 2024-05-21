ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Demands Apology From PM Over Patra's Remark on Lord Jagannath

By PTI

Published : 20 hours ago

Bhubaneswar: The Congress on Tuesday demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a controversial remark on Lord Jagannath made by BJP Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra. Patra while talking to reporters on Monday, had said that the state's most revered deity "Lord Jagannath is a devotee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Later, Patra clarified that it was a "slip of the tongue" and he wanted to mean that the PM was an ardent 'bhakt' (devotee) of Lord Jagannath and not the other. Talking to media persons in front of Puri Jagannath temple on Tuesday, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "If Sambit Patra was in the Congress party, he would have been immediately expelled from the party for playing with the faith of crores of devotees of Lord Jagannath. The Prime Minister should expel Sambit Patra from the party."

He also demanded that the Prime Minister should also apologise to crores of devotees of Lord Jagannath within 24 hours over the remarks made by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

