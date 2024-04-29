WATCH: Nag Ashwin REACTS for First Time to Criticism Comparing Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD with Dune

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Nag Ashwin REACTS for first time to criticism comparing Prabhas-Deepika's Kalki 2898 AD with Dune

Nag Ashwin reacts to the criticism over his upcoming sci-fi drama Kalki 2898 AD being heavily inspired by Hollywood film Dune. Scroll ahead to watch what the National Award-winning filmmaker has to say to the claims of Prabhas starrer drawing heavily on Dune.

Hyderabad: Director Nag Ashwin recently addressed comparisons between his upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD and Dune at an event here. Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, generating significant anticipation. However, some have drawn parallels to Dune, prompting questions at the VFX Summit.

During the event, a student pointed out similarities, stating, "Project K looks a lot like the Hollywood movie Dune." Nag Ashwin humorously responded, "It’s because of the sand. Whenever there’s sand, it’ll look like Dune," highlighting the common visual element.

Recently, when a new poster was released, fans noticed Deepika's resemblance to Zendaya's character in Dune. This observation sparked discussions online, with one fan jokingly referring to it as the "Zendayafication of Deepika in Kalki poster."

Originally set for release on May 9, the film's premiere was rescheduled to June 27 due to the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh elections on May 13. Despite the election dates being known since March, the announcement of the new release date came only in April.

Earlier, Nag Ashwin shared insights into the film's inspiration at the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon. He explained, that the story of Prabhas starrer starts with Mahabharat and ends in 2898 AD, spanning 6000 years. The National Award-winning director further said that his aim is to envision diverse worlds while maintaining an Indian aesthetic, steering clear of a Blade Runner vibe.

