In a First for Indian Cinema, Animated Glimpse of Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD to Drop on OTT

Hyderabad: In a first, an animated introduction to Prabhas' eagerly anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD will soon premiere exclusively on a major OTT platform. According to reports, this animated prelude aims to offer viewers a sneak peek into the unique world envisioned by director Nag Ashwin. It's a rare and extended animated video featuring Prabhas voicing his character, setting the stage for the beginning of Kalki 2898 AD where the prelude ends. This promotional asset is aimed to engage audiences with the story before the release.

The digital platform has reportedly made a substantial investment to acquire the rights of this animated prelude, which will serve as a global lead-in to the theatrical release of Kalki. This innovative approach marks a first for Indian cinema, underscoring the filmmakers' commitment to producing and promoting their work at an international scale. The quality of animation is said to rival the best in the world, showcasing the team's dedication to excellence.

Although the film's official release date is scheduled for May 9, 2024, there could be a slight delay due to local elections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. However, preparations are underway for a series of promotional activities, including teaser launches, trailers, songs, and the highly anticipated animated prelude.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

This strategic move not only builds excitement among fans but also signifies a broader shift in Indian filmmaking towards embracing global standards of storytelling and promotion. The success of Kalki, with its blend of mythology and science fiction, could potentially pave the way for more innovative projects in the future. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.