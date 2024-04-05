Disha Patani Drops 'Italy Photo Dump' Featuring Prabhas from Shoot of Kalki 2898 AD

Hyderabad: Prabhas and Disha Patani are currently in Italy shooting for their highly anticipated film together Kalki 2898 AD. Disha, who is quite active on social media, dropped some glimpses from behind the scenes of their shoot schedule. The film helmed by Nag Ashwin is nearing completing with Disha and Prabhas shooting a peppy number in Italy.

Sharing the glimpses on her official Instagram account, Disha wrote: "Italy photo dump.. @kalki2898ad 🌸 it was 🥶 💨 ✨🏝️" In the first two pictures from the string of images and videos, we see Disha wrapped in comforters. The picture is from the shoot location with Disha being surrounded by the film's crew. In another picture, the Yodah star is seen posing with Prabhas as he smiles at the camera from inside his van. In one video, we see the pristine blue waters of Italy and in another selfie, Disha looks mesmerising in her curly hair donning a white robe.

As soon as the actor shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses from the Kalki 2989 AD shoot, several social media users thronged to the comment section to drop heart emojis in anticipation of the film. The film, which will be released on May 9, will also include Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone in leading parts. To fulfil the deadline, the film is being shot along with post-production work at the same time. The majority of the shooting has been completed, with only a few songs and patchwork scenes remaining.

Kalki 2898 AD goes on a millennia-long journey from the epic events of the Mahabharata in 3101 BCE to the distant year 2898 AD. While Kamal joined the cast in June of last year, Deepika shot her portions in 2023 before announcing her pregnancy. Amitabh was hurt while doing a stunt on the Kalki 2898 AD set. The actor, who hurt his rib cartilage and suffered a muscle tear, returned to film his scenes after his recovery.