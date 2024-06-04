ETV Bharat / sports

Novak Djokovic Withdraws from French Open Due to Knee Injury

author img

By ANI

Published : 14 hours ago

Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic withdrew from the ongoing season of the French Open on Tuesday due to an injury in his right knee. The official 'X' handle of the tournament uploaded about the devlopment.

French Open 2024
File Photo: Novak Djokovic (AP Photos)

Paris [France]: Serbian tennis star and defending champion Novak Djokovic on Tuesday withdrew from the ongoing French Open due to an injury in his right knee.

The official X handle of the French Open made the announcement just hours after Djokovic made it to the quarterfinals of the competition by beating Francisco Cerundolo by 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3. This match was another hard-fought affair for Djokovic, as he was trailing by two sets at one point, but he bounced back big time once again to prove his big-match prowess.

"Djokovic has withdrawn from Roland-Garros due to a right knee injury. Wishing Novak a speedy recovery," tweeted the official tournament account. "During his match against Cerundolo, Djokovic was struggling with his right knee.

"For the last couple weeks I have had slight discomfort, I would call it, in the right knee, but I have not had an injury that would be concerning me at all. I was playing a few tournaments with it, and had no issues until today," said Djokovic.

Meanwhile, the two-time French Open finalist Casper Ruud has advanced to the semifinals and will play the fourth-seed Alexander Zverev or the 11th-seed Alex de Minaur for a spot in the final. With Djokovic's withdrawal, Jannik Sinner is guaranteed his top spot in the ATP Rankings, becoming the first-ever Italian player to achieve the feat.

Read More

  1. Djokovic Says He’s “Fine”, Wears Helment In Next Match After Being Hit On The Head By A Water Bottle
  2. Djokovic Wins Fifth Laureus Sportsman Award
  3. Novak Djokovic Eclipses Roger Federer's Record for Oldest Man Ranked No. 1 in Tennis

TAGGED:

NOVAK DJOKOVICDJOKOVIC WITHDRAWS FROM FRENCH OPENDJOKOVIC KNEE INJURYFRENCH OPEN 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.