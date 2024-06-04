Congress to Hold INDIA Bloc Parties Meeting on June 5 to Discuss Future Course of Action

New Delhi: Amid the announcement of Lok Sabha election 2024 results, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the INDIA bloc will hold a meeting with its allies on Wednesday to decide further course of action. "We respect our allies, hence, we did not make any statement on Tuesday regarding our plan of action," said Rahul Gandhi.

Congress party held a special press briefing to congratulate party workers, supporters and voters for giving them massive support in the election.

"INDIA bloc fought this Lok Sabha election not just against a political party, but against BJP as a political party as it misused CBI and ED, he alleged.

Congratulating the voters, Rahul Gandhi said, "The people saved the Constitution and democracy. The poor of the country stood with the INDIA bloc to protect their rights. Congratulations to all the allies of the bloc and the workers of Congress."

Replying to a question about Kishori Lal Sharma, who defeated Union Minister Smiriti Irani in the Amethi Lok Sabha election, Rahul Gandhi said,"He has been with Congress for the last 40 years, and he has grassroots-level knowledge about his constituency."

Speaking to the media, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the poll result is the victory of the people and democracy

"We humbly accept the public opinion in the Lok Sabha elections. This time the people have not given a clear majority to any one party. BJP has sought votes on one person and one face, but now it is clear that the mandate has gone against Narendra Modi. This is a huge defeat for them morally and politically. They have suffered a great loss from the moral point of view.," Kharge pointed out.

He further stated that the Congress party and the INDIA bloc fought the elections in an unfavourable environment. "We fought the polls on issues related to the people. The people got connected to these issues and supported us. The kind of campaign that the ruling party conducted will be remembered in history," Kharge alleged.