Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar's Gangs Recruited Minors to Attack Salman Khan

Hyderabad: Mumbai Police have apprehended a fifth suspect, Deepak Gogalia alias Johnny Valmiki, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which had allegedly conspired to assassinate Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Now, the latest reports revealed that the gang, in collaboration with Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar's gang, had planned to employ minors to carry out the heinous crime.

According to the police, a video call conversation between two accused, including Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Ajay Kashyap, was disclosed during the investigation. The conversation revealed that sharpshooters, trained in modern weaponry, were strategically positioned across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Raigad, and Gujarat, under instructions from Goldie Brar.

The police have learned that the sharpshooters, Anmol Bishnoi and Rohit Godara, were instructed by Goldie Brar to execute the attack, using minors under the age of 18 to carry out the task. Furthermore, it has been discovered that Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra gangs had deployed a massive team of around 60 to 70 members to keep a close watch on Salman Khan.

The police have registered a case against 17 identified accused and others at Panvel Town police station on April 24, including Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol, gang member Sampat Nehra, Goldie Brar, Ajay Kashyap alias Dhananjay Tapesing, Sukha Shooter, Wasim China, Sandeep Bishnoi alias Gaurav Bhatia, and Dogar, among others. The police investigation suggests that the gang had planned to kill Salman Khan near his farmhouse by stopping his car and shooting him with AK-47 rifles.