Modi Must Resign Immediately: Mamata

author img

By PTI

Published : 16 hours ago

File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (IANS Photo)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should immediately resign "accepting the moral defeat" because he campaigned in the Lok Sabha polls claiming that the BJP would win over 400 seats but in reality, it failed to get a majority on its own. Addressing a press conference, Banerjee said she would try to ensure that Modi is out of power from the Centre, and the "INDIA bloc is in".

"PM Modi has lost all credibility, he should immediately resign. India has won, Modi has lost. The PM broke many parties and now people have broken his morale. Modi is now falling at the feet of TDP and Nitish (Kumar) to form the government," she said. "Atrocities and misuse of central agencies stand defeated today. We will not spare the BJP, which used to intimidate us using central agencies and the two-thirds majority in Parliament. Neither will we forgive them, nor will the other parties of the INDIA bloc," she added.

She said her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC's national general secretary, would join the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday but lamented that her party has not been informed about it yet. "I have texted Rahul (congratulating him), maybe they were busy. They haven't contacted us yet, but it doesn't matter if they do or they don't," she said.

