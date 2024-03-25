Quality Matters More than Speed: Kamal Haasan on Delays in Indian 2, Thug Life and Kalki 2898 AD

Kamal Haasan shares updates on his highly anticipated films Indian 2, Mani Ratnam helmed Thug Life and Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD. Addressing the delays, Kamal explains that they can't rush things as quality matters more than speed.

Hyderabad: Kamal Haasan gave an update on three of his upcoming movies: Indian 2, Thug Life, and Kalki 2898 AD. He told The Hindu about where these projects stand and when we can expect them. Indian 2, directed by Shankar, is in the final stages before release. Fans have eagerly awaited this, as it's been over a year since Kamal Haasan was last seen on screen, notably in the successful film Vikram.

After Vikram, he's been busy with Indian 2. In a recent interaction with a webloid, the 69-year-old actor explained that quality matters more than speed. Indian 2's production is wrapping up, and they'll soon move onto Indian 3's post-production.

"I can't make up for the lost time. Also, we cannot speed up production as the quantity doesn't matter, quality does. We have completed Indian 2 and Indian 3. The post-production work of Indian 2 is currently happening. We will start work on Indian 3 post-production after we finish it."

Regarding his other projects, Haasan mentioned, "The shooting of Mani Ratnam's Thug Life will start soon after the campaign (election) ends. Also, I've done a cameo in a film called Kalki 2898 AD."

Currently, Haasan is taking a break to campaign for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the upcoming elections. Once done, he'll return to filming. In another project, he collaborated with his daughter, Shruti Haasan, on a music video called Inimel. Haasan penned the lyrics while Shruti composed and starred in it alongside Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The video is set to premiere on YouTube today, March 25.

