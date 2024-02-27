Vibrant Murals Adorn Chennai Walls for Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 Shoot - See Pics

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 33 minutes ago

Indian 2: Vibrant Murals Painted on Walls for Kamal Haasan Film's Song Shoot in Chennai

Makers of the highly anticipated film Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, are planning to shoot a song sequence for the film. The shoot will take place in the slums of Tiruvottiyur in Chennai.

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Indian 2, the sequel to the 1996 hit movie Indian, is eagerly awaited by his fans and moviegoers. The film, directed by S Shankar, marks the reunion of Kamal Haasan and the director after a notable 27-year gap. Currently, plans are underway to film a song sequence for the movie in Chennai.

Scheduled to be shot in the slums of Tiruvottriyur in Chennai, the song sequence will feature Siddharth and Priya Bhavani Shankar. As part of the preparation, murals have been painted on the walls of the Shack Replacement Board flats.

Meanwhile, the makers of Indian 2 are actively deliberating on potential release dates for the movie. While a specific date has yet to be confirmed, reports suggest that May is a favourable month for its release. Nevertheless, an official announcement is eagerly anticipated. Post-production work on the film is progressing smoothly, with editing nearing completion.

The ensemble cast of Indian 2 includes accomplished actors like Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, SJ Suryah, Vivek, and Nedumudi Venu, among others. Kamal Haasan is set to reprise his iconic role as Senapathy, the central character from the first film. Despite details about the movie being kept under wraps, the teaser released in November 2023 indicated at thematic similarities to its first part, focusing on themes of corruption, social justice, and relevant societal issues.

In addition to Indian 2, Kamal Haasan has an exciting lineup of projects. He is set to appear in the upcoming science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD, helmed by Nag Ashwin and featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Amitabh Bachchan. Furthermore, Kamal Haasan is collaborating with filmmaker Mani Ratnam on a project titled Thug Life.

