After Dulquer Salmaan, Now Jayam Ravi Walks out of Kamal Haasan's Thug Life

Hyderabad: Following Dulquer Salmaan, Jayam Ravi has reportedly decided to leave the movie Thug Life, which is headlined by veteran actor Kamal Haasan and is directed by Mani Ratnam. Even though filming had started again recently, news has emerged that Jayam Ravi won't be part of the project anymore.

It seems Jayam Ravi won't be able to join the upcoming filming sessions due to scheduling conflicts. A social media post by trade analyst Karthik Ravivarma suggests that Jayam Ravi's departure is because of issues with his dates. Previously, there were reports of Dulquer Salmaan also leaving Thug Life because of his busy schedule. Both actors' decisions are linked to conflicting dates and busy schedules, making it hard for them to fit in Kamal Haasan's film. However, there hasn't been any official confirmation from the movie's team about Dulquer and Jayam Ravi's exits yet.

The movie boasts a star-studded cast, including Kamal Haasan, Trisha, Gautham Karthik, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Joju George. While replacements for Dulquer Salmaan and Jayam Ravi are expected soon, the crew is preparing for the next schedule, which was delayed because of Haasan's involvement in the Lok Sabha campaign.

The Serbian schedule of Thug Life got postponed because Kamal Haasan, who is also active in politics, is busy with his Lok Sabha election campaign. In the movie, Haasan is said to be playing three different roles, each requiring distinct looks for the period drama.

The technical team for Thug Life includes cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, collaborating with Mani Ratnam again after their work together on the 2004 film Aayitha Ezhuthu. Also on board are National Award winners Sreekar Prasad for editing, Anbariv for action choreography, and Sharmishta Roy for production design.