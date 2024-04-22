Decoding promotional plan of Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD after makers introduce Big B as Ashwatthama

Hyderabad: Makers of the highly anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD unveiled the look teaser of Amitabh Bachchan, who plays Ashwatthama in the film. With the latest reveal of Amitabh Bachchan's character introduction, excitement reaches a fever pitch. The makers are slated to drop character intros in the coming days, taking promotions to a new level.

If the official YouTube channel of Vyjayanthi Films is anything to go by, the promotional strategy for the Prabahs starrer looks nothing short of genius. The makers are all set to tease fans by releasing character glimpses in the coming days for each of the star studded cast. Each reveal promises to provide a deeper look at the diverse cast, which includes Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani and Prabhas.

As fans eagerly await, the excitement grows, spurring conversations and conjecture on social media sites. Fans anticipate further peeks into the dystopian world set up by director Nag Ashwin, with a special shout-out to Deepika Padukone's character. With Amitabh Bachchan's look taking over the internet, fans cannot wait for Deepika Padukone's character introduction.

Talking about Amitabh's look, the teaser set social media ablaze, setting off a frenzy of enthusiasm. Bachchan's portrayal, with his intriguing aura, promises to be a force to reckon with, laying the groundwork for an intense cinematic experience. As the younger version of Sr. Bachchan's character emerges, the internet explodes comparisons, especially to his son, Abhishek Bachchan.

With each fresh revelation into the universe of Kalki 2898 AD, the enthusiasm grows. As fans impatiently await the next look teaser, the promotional campaign adds to the buzz around the film.