I Miss Him: Rajinikanth's Emotional Video Message on Vijayakanth's Padma Bhushan Award Goes Viral

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth posted a video message regarding actor-politician Vijayakanth's posthumous Padma Bhushan honour. He mentioned the accomplishments of his close friend and expressed how much he misses his 'dear' friend. In January of last year, the national government declared the Padma Awards for 2024.

The late actor Vijayakanth was therefore awarded the Posthumous honour on May 9, 2024, and President Draupadi Murmu presented the esteemed accolade to his wife, Premalatha Vijayakanth. Many celebrities showed their gratitude for actor Vijayakanth's Padma Bhushan, with Rajinikanth being the most recent one to add his voice to the chorus. "The central government honoured late actor and my friend, Vijayakanth, with Padma Bhushan," Rajinikanth stated in the video, adding, "it's a joyous moment, and his history will be included in the Padma 2024 books. It's a great honour for him as well."

He further said in Tamil, "Vijayakanth is not with us is incomprehensible to me. He came, achieved a lot, and then left us all. There will never be another like him. I miss him. Real Madurai Veeran." Premalatha, Vijayakanth's wife, and their son travelled to New Delhi on May 9 to accept Vijayakanth's Padma Bhushan. The honour was bestowed by President Droupadi Murmu.

In addition, fans shared old photos of Rajinikanth and Vijayakanth to highlight their relationship once the video caught their attention on social media. On the work front, Rajinikanth has taken a brief break after wrapping up filming for his upcoming film, Vettaiyan, a few days ago. Soon, Rajinikanth will next satrt filming Coolie, a film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj that is scheduled to open in theatres in June. The action drama is currently in the pre-production phase and is expected to wrap up quickly.