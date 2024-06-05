Maldivian President Muizzu Congratulates PM Modi, BJP-Led NDA on Its Success in 2024 General Elections

Male (Maldives): Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the BJP-led NDA on their success in the 2024 general elections for the third consecutive term. The Maldivian president further said that he is looking forward to working with PM Modi to advance shared interests in pursuit of the prosperity of both nations.

Maldivian President Muizzu shared a post on X, stating, "Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi, and the BJP and BJP-led NDA, on the success in the 2024 Indian General Election, for the third consecutive term. I look forward to working together to advance our shared interests in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for our two countries."

Earlier in the day, other global leaders also offered their heartfelt congratulations to PM Modi and the BJP-led NDA government on their third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha polls. Nepal PM Pranchanda, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth congratulated PM Narendra Modi.

The BJP-led NDA is set to form its third successive government at the Centre with the Lok Sabha election results on Tuesday throwing up a verdict that also brought cheer to the opposition INDIA bloc as it put up a strong performance with Congress almost touching the 100-seat mark.

The final count for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections has concluded, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning 240 seats, far fewer than had been expected, however, prevailing over the Opposition, Congress, which won 99 seats.

In his remarks, after most of the results came in the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the BJP-led NDA will form its third successive government and that it is the victory of the resolve of Viksit Bharat, of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' and of the strong faith of people in India's Constitution.

PM Modi said at the party's central office that it is the first time since 1962 that a government that completed two full terms has gotten a third successive term in office. He said "new history" has been created after six decades. PM Modi also said that despite the opposition parties coming together, their combined number was less than the tally of the BJP.