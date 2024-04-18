Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT Team Plans to Resurrect Late Actor Vijayakanth Using AI for Cameo

Hyderabad: The late actor-politician Vijayakanth's family was contacted by GOAT director Venkat Prabhu to bring him back to life with artificial intelligence (AI) for a cameo in the film starring Thalapathy Vijay. Premalatha, politician and wife of Vijayakanth confirmed that the discussions have been going on for the previous few weeks. She went on to say that she will make a wise decision with her sons following the soon-to-be Lok Sabha Elections.

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) president Premalatha has been actively engaged in election campaigning. She stated, "Venkat Prabhu visited our house four or five times and had multiple rounds of talks with my son, Shanmugapandian. He asked him to meet me as well. We met in relation to the election when I was in Chennai lately for the campaign."

She further said that GOAT team intended to bring Captain [Vijayakanth] back to life. "They asked for our approval. I'm considering what Captain (Vijayakanth) might have said. It is well known that Captain was fond of Vijay. The two starred in Sendhoorapaandi as well. He was extremely fond of Vijay and SA Chandrasekhar, his father. Also, Vijayakanth collaborated on 17 films with SA Chandrasekhar. Captain loved them both, I know that. Captain would never say no if he were still with us. The same thing I told them. "Let Vijay come meet me after the election, and I'll give the good news," she added.

GOAT marks Vijay's 68th film and probably his last project before he enters politics. The eagerly anticipated movie will hit theatres everywhere on September 5. The film stars Vijay in dual roles among an ensemble cast. Important parts are played by Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, and Ajmal Ameer.