T20 World Cup: Netherlands Campaign with Six-Wicket Win over Nepal

Texas: Netherlands beat Nepal by six wickets with eight balls remaining in a tight contest that was delayed by rain at the Grand Prairie here. The Dutch opted to bowl first and dismissed Nepal for 106 in 19.2 overs, led by captain Rohit Paudel's 37-ball 35.

Tim Pringle (3-20 in four overs) and Logan van Beek (3-18 in 3.2 overs) did the damage as Nepal lost wickets at regular intervals on a surface suited for fast bowlers. Dutch opener Max O'Dowd led the successful chase, hitting 54 not out in 48 balls as his team finished on 109-4 in 18.4 overs.

Sompal Kami, Dipendra Singh Airee and Abinash Bohara took a wicket apiece. Nepal's hopes were briefly raised when Netherlands dropped to 80-4 in the 16th over after Bohara bowled Netherlands captain Scott Edwards (5). But O'Dowd and Bas de Leede (11 not out) shared an undefeated 29-run partnership for victory.

India and Ireland meet in New York in the first of Wednesday's three games. Australia takes on Oman at Bridgetown, Barbados and Papua New Guinea is against Uganda in Providence, Guyana.

Brief score: Nepal 106 (Rohit Paudel 36, Karan KC 17, Gulsan Jha 14; Logan van Beek 3/18) vs Netherlands 109/4 (Max ODowd 54*, Vikramjit Singh 22, Sybrand Engelbrecht 14; Sompal Kami 1/18).