Kalki 2898 AD BIG Update Out! Prabhas Starrer Gets New Release Date - Deets Inside

Hyderabad: The makers of Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD left fans of the actor intrigued as they teased a major update from the sci-fi drama. As promised, team Kalki 2898 AD dropped an update on the film on social media. As expected, the makers announced the new release date for the film. The film was earlier scheduled to hit big screens on May 9, but now will release on June 27.

Headlined by Prabhas, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in key roles. Helmed by Nationa Award-winning director Nag Ashwin, the upcoming film is touted to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future.

The makers of Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD left fans of the actor intrigued as they teased a major update from the sci-fi drama. As promised, team Kalki 2898 AD dropped an update on the film on social media. On Saturday, the makers announced the new release date for the film. The film was earlier scheduled to hit big screens on May 9, but now, it will be released on June 27.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the makers of the upcoming movie announced the new release date by sharing a poster featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. The caption of the post read, "All the forces come together for a better tomorrow on 𝟐𝟕-𝟎𝟔-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒. (sic)"

Directed by National Award-winning Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD boasts a star-studded cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani among others and is touted to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future.

Reported to be made on a massive budget, the makers had to carefully consider the timing of the release, ultimately deciding to postpone it due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on May 13.

Produced by Vyjayanti Movies, the film's technical team includes Sai Madhav Burra, who penned the dialogues, composer Santosh Narayanan, cinematographer Djordje Stojiljkovic and editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. As Vyjayanti Movies' most expensive project, Kalki 2898 AD is expected to be a visual spectacle.