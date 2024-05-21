WATCH: Club Brawl between Youths and Bouncers in Jaipur; Case Lodged, Ex Minister's Nephew Accused

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

thumbnail
Club brawl between youths and bouncers in Jaipur. (ETV Bharat)

Jaipur (Rajasthan) : About 30 to 40 youths clashed with the bouncers of a club after it was closed after midnight in Jaipur. Based on complaints from the security staff and bouncers, three separate cases have been registered. In this, a nephew of former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, has also been accused of assault. However, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas says that none of his family members has anything to do with this matter. The police is investigating the case.

A bouncer filed a case in the Vidhanpuri police station that after the closure of the club on Sunday night at 12:30, Harsh, Jeetu Chopra, Maugi, Ankit, Honey Thakur, Salman, Ashish Sharma, Vishwadeep Singh and Abhishek Sharma along with some others came. When they were told that the club was closed, they started fighting with the bouncers of the club. The female bouncer was also assaulted. After this, they left after threatening to kill others including the security manager. Ashok Nagar ACP Balaram Chaudhary, who is investigating this case, says that the people who created trouble are being identified. Another case was lodged in Vaishali Nagar police station that at around 3:15 in the night, 30-40 youths vandalized vehicles parked outside a house near the club.

TAGGED:

RAJASTHANBRAWL AT CLUBBOUNCERSJAIPURBRAWL AT CLUB JAIPUR

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Rashmika Mandanna and Georgia Andriani were spotted out and about in Mumbai. While Rashmika was spotted as she arrived in the city on May 21, Georgia was seen celebrating her birthday with the media.

Watch: Rashmika's Mumbai Visit Adds Buzz Around Sikandar, Georgia's Birthday Celebration with Paps

1 Min Read

May 21, 2024

The water level increased at 7 pm due to which the operator of the Poklane machine and two labourers engaged in embankment construction got stuck in the middle of the river.

Three Labourers Trapped Due to Rising Water Level in Ramganga River

1 Min Read

May 21, 2024

WATCH: Rekha, Kareena, Kiara, Sunny Deol Step out to Cast Vote in Mumbai's Lok Sabha Elections 2024

WATCH: Rekha, Kareena, Kiara, Sunny Deol Step out to Cast Vote in Mumbai's Lok Sabha Election 2024

1 Min Read

May 20, 2024

The leopards on the prowl are not creating panic in the city. Every day here people are seeing leopards somewhere or the other.

Leopard on the Prowl in Uttarakhand's Srinagar Area Creates Panic among Residents

2 Min Read

May 20, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.