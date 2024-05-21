WATCH: Club Brawl between Youths and Bouncers in Jaipur; Case Lodged, Ex Minister's Nephew Accused

Jaipur (Rajasthan) : About 30 to 40 youths clashed with the bouncers of a club after it was closed after midnight in Jaipur. Based on complaints from the security staff and bouncers, three separate cases have been registered. In this, a nephew of former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, has also been accused of assault. However, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas says that none of his family members has anything to do with this matter. The police is investigating the case.

A bouncer filed a case in the Vidhanpuri police station that after the closure of the club on Sunday night at 12:30, Harsh, Jeetu Chopra, Maugi, Ankit, Honey Thakur, Salman, Ashish Sharma, Vishwadeep Singh and Abhishek Sharma along with some others came. When they were told that the club was closed, they started fighting with the bouncers of the club. The female bouncer was also assaulted. After this, they left after threatening to kill others including the security manager. Ashok Nagar ACP Balaram Chaudhary, who is investigating this case, says that the people who created trouble are being identified. Another case was lodged in Vaishali Nagar police station that at around 3:15 in the night, 30-40 youths vandalized vehicles parked outside a house near the club.