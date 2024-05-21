ETV Bharat / entertainment

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's Debut Production Girls Will Be Girls to Be Screened at Cannes 2024 Sidebar

Soon-to-be parents Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's debut production, Girls Will Be Girls, is headed to Cannes Film Festival 2024. The film helmed by Shuchi Talati will be screened at the festival sidebar, Cannes Ecrans Juniors.
Hyderabad: Actor-turned-producers Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's debut production, Girls Will Be Girls, is set to be showcased at the Cannes Ecrans Juniors during the Cannes Film Festival 2024. This sidebar section features eight international films curated to engage young audiences over 13 years old, offering a glimpse into diverse themes, cultures, and cinematic art.

Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film unfolds in a boarding school nestled in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India. It tracks the journey of Mira, a 16-year-old girl, whose rebellious awakening intertwines with her mother's unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences. The cast includes Preeti Panagrahi, Kani Kusruti, Jitin Gulati, Preeti Panigrahi, and Kesav Binoy Kiron.

Girls Will Be Girls is a collaboration between Chadha and Fazal's banner Pushing Buttons Studios, and Blink Digital, Crawling Angel Films, and Dolce Vita Films, marking an Indo-French co-production.

Expressing her delight, Chadha in a statement shared, "Producing this film has been a labour of love, and to see it resonate with audiences globally is incredibly fulfilling. We believe in the power of stories that challenge and inspire, and Girls Will Be Girls does just that. It's a film that speaks to the complexities of growing up, and we can't wait for the Cannes audience to experience it."

Fazal echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the significance of the project, "Shuchi Talati has crafted a beautiful, poignant story that deserves this platform. We are proud to be part of a film that not only entertains but also sparks important conversations."

Girls Will Be Girls premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, where it garnered acclaim and received two awards. It later featured at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas.

Joining this selection at Cannes Ecrans Juniors are other compelling films such as The Child Who Measured the World, Excursion, The Monk and the Gun, The Other Son, Valentina or the Serenity, Sweet As, and Young Hearts.

