Kalki 2898 AD: Saregama Acquires Audio Rights for Prabhas-Amitabh Bachchan Starrer

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD is set to hit the silver screens on June 27, and the buzz surrounding this upcoming movie is reaching new heights. Starring Prabhas in the lead role, the flick boasts an impressive ensemble cast including the Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama, whose introductory video has already sent fans into a frenzy. Amidst the swirling rumours of a mega pre-release event, the makers have dropped a significant update, leaving fans eagerly anticipating more.

Taking to social media on Thursday, production house Vyjayanthi Movies shared a motion picture of Prabhas to announce the update. Sharing the post, the production house wrote in the caption, "Embarking on a musical journey into the future with @saregamatelugu #Kalki2898AD. Music by @musicsanthosh." This announcement confirmed that the esteemed Saregama music label has acquired the audio rights for Kalki 2898 AD, reportedly for a substantial sum, marking a promising collaboration between the two entities. With Santosh Narayanan serving as the music composer, fans can expect the release of the film's first single in the near future.

The film's promotional material released so far has hinted at a fascinating blend of mythology and science fiction, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting the trailer for a deeper dive into the narrative. The star-studded cast, featuring notable actors such as Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles, has only added to the mounting anticipation surrounding Kalki 2898 AD. As the release date draws closer, fans are bracing themselves for what promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.