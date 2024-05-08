Goosebumps Alert! Big B as Ashwatthama Cheers for Team India Ahead of T20 Word Cup - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, embodying the character of 'immortal Ashwatthama' from the upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD, took centre stage to announce the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. On Wednesday, Star Sports shared a video featuring Big B in character, delivering an inspiring speech to the Indian cricket team ahead of the tournament.

Taking to Instagram, Star Sports shared the video with a caption that read, "40 Seconds of GOOSEBUMPS. Watch @amitabhbachchan, Team India’s biggest cheerleader, unleash his passionate message for @rohitsharma45 & Co., who brace for the ultimate challenge! Send in a ‘💙’ to echo the superstar’s roar for #TeamIndia in the T20 World Cup! Don’t miss the epic showdown in #T20WorldCupOnStar, starting 2nd June, exclusively on Star Sports Network! #Kalki2898AD."

The 40-second video begins with Amitabh announcing, "Battle happens every day but an epic war is the true test. The heat will turn on here. Adrenaline will be at its peak. Even the Bravehearts who are defeated hold their heads up high." Set against the backdrop of the Kalki 2898 AD theme music, the video features glimpses of the men in blue in action in the field, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Inspired by Hindu mythology set in a post-apocalyptic world, Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in key roles. After several delays, the epic sci-fi dystopian film is slated to hit theatres on June 27. Helmed by Nag Ashwin and bankrolled by C Aswani Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, the music for the movie is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.