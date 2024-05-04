Never Attempted Before: Kalki 2898 AD Co-writer Dishes on Unique Concept of Prabhas Starrer

Hyderabad: In the buzz surrounding the upcoming Prabhas starrer, Kalki 2898 AD, excitement peaked with the introduction of Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama in a teaser. While makers are keeping concept of the film under wraps, Kalki 2898 AD's co-writer gushed about the film's unique concept.

B. S. Sarwagna Kumar, known for directing Telugu OTT platform Aha's My Dear Donga, teased about his involvement as an co-writer for Kalki 2898 AD. During the success celebration of My Dear Donga Sarwagna hinted at the film's groundbreaking concept and unexplored territories in storytelling.

At the event, when asked about Kalki 2898 AD, Sawwagna said, "I worked as an additional writer for Kalki 2898 AD. I cannot reveal anything, but all I can say is that the movie will have a unique concept, something that nobody has attempted before."

Prabhas himself added to the hype during an IPL match, appearing as his character Bhairava from the movie in a promotional video aired during the game. This innovative crossover of sports and cinema captured the interest of fans from both worlds.

Despite the anticipation surrounding the film, criticism arose regarding Deepika Padukone's appearance in the latest poster, drawing comparisons to Zendaya's look in Dune. Director Nag Ashwin addressed these comparisons, emphasising the uniqueness of Kalki 2898 AD at an event, humorously attributing any visual parallels to the presence of sand.

Backed by producer Ashwini Dutt, Kalki 2898 AD is set for a grand release on June 27, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Initially touted as a sci-fi flick, the latest teaser reveals Amitabh's portrayal as Ashwatthama, blending elements of mythology with science in what promises to be a unique cinematic venture.