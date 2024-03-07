Kalki 2898 AD Team Drops 'a Darling Pic' Featuring Disha and Prabhas from Their 'Italy Diaries'

The Kalki 2898 AD team including Prabhas and Disha Patani have jetted off to Italy for the shoot of the film. The team on its official Instgaram handle shared a picture of Disha and Prabhas as they take off.

Hyderabad: Fans of Prabhas are looking forward to his next two films, Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam and Kalki 2898 AD. Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Disha Patani, and Nag Ashwin, has a shooting schedule due in Italy for which the entire crew took off for their destination on Wednesday. Now, in the latest update, the team on its official Instagram handle shared a picture of Disha Patani and Prabhas from inside a private jet as they take off.

