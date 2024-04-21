Kalki 2898 AD Teaser Introduces Big B as Immortal Ashwatthama from Prabhas Starrer - Watch

Hyderabad: Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Prabhas starrer sci-fi film, Kalki 2898 AD. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the dystopian film boasts a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Adding to the buzz around film's release, the makers dropped latest teaser billed as the "Big Reveal."

The recent glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan’s character marks a significant step towards the much-anticipated release of what is expected to be the biggest Indian film of the year. In the teaser, Bachchan, portraying the immortal Ashwatthama, responds to a child’s question about his vulnerability to death with the iconic line, "I am Drona’s son. Ashwatthama!" Touted as 'big reveal' from Kalki 2898 AD, the video released Star Sports just before the start of an IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Earlier in the day, Big B took to social media to rave about the upcoming film and wrote, "It’s been an experience for me like no other. The mind to think such a product, the execution, the exposure to modern technology and above all the company of colleagues with stratospheric Super star presence."

The film's director, Nag Ashwin, previously teased audiences with promises of an extraordinary visual spectacle during the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon. He expressed a desire for more advanced technology during the film’s preproduction phase, emphasizing the complexity of creating multiple unique worlds within the story.

Despite the initial announcement of a global release on May 9, 2024, by producer C Aswani Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, there have been no recent updates regarding the film’s release date. Nevertheless, anticipation continues to mount as fans eagerly await further developments surrounding this groundbreaking cinematic venture.