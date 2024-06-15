ETV Bharat / sports

Despite Washout against Canada, India Wind up T20 WC Group Stage Positively

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Updated : 23 hours ago

The T20 World Cup match between India and Canada was on abandoned without a ball being bowled due to wet outfield here on Saturday. With both teams sharing a point each, India topped the Group A of the ongoing ninth edition of the T20 World Cup 2024.

The T20 World Cup match between India and Canada was on abandoned without a ball being bowled due to wet outfield here on Saturday. The umpires decided to abandon the match after an inspection at 11.30 AM local time (9 PM IST). Earlier there were initial inspection held at 10 AM local time (7.30 PM IST) and 10.30 AM local time (8 PM IST).
File: Central Broward Park stadium (AP)

Lauderhill (USA): India ended its America leg of the T20 World Cup tour after its match against Canada was called off due to a brisk morning shower on Saturday, leaving the Central Broward Park stadium with a puddled and unplayable outfield.

India, the top team in Group A with a three-match unbeaten run at New York, will now go to the Caribbean to start their Super Eight contest at Barbados.

They play a resurgent Afghanistan at the Kingston Oval where the wicket is deemed good for batters. This will be a relief for Rohit and Co as they grappled hard with fathoming the unpredictable and volatile pitch at Nassau County Cricket Stadium where they played three of their four Group stage matches.

Canada, already eliminated, finished their campaign with three points as against India’s seven points.

After rain compelled the abandonment of the USA-Ireland match at Florida on Friday, the USA became the second team from Group A to go into the Super Eights. As a result of this abandonment, Pakistan who lost two of their three matches in the Group Stage got eliminated.

They are, however, scheduled to play their last match of the tournament tomorrow against Ireland on a day that will also be celebrated as Eid. They will then fly home after being knocked out early.

This edition will have a mixed presence of big and small teams in the Super Eights, a new format from the last time. With established teams like defending champions England, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand the eternal semifinalists and Pakistan failing to find a Super Eight berth, the newer teams like the USA, Afghanistan, Bangladesh/The Netherlands and perhaps Scotland will be trying their luck in the business end of the tournament.

The USA and Afghanistan have been particularly in great form with fairytale performances that contributed to throwing out teams like Pakistan and New Zealand.

Last Updated : 23 hours ago

