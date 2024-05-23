Why Did Rishi Sunak Set July 4 As Election Date in the United Kingdom?

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak set July 4 as the date for the election in the United Kingdom. He had until December to call an election that could have happened as late as Jan 28, 2025. The timing of the election is determined by the prime minister’s calculation of the date most advantageous to the ruling Conservatives. It had been expected in the autumn, when a number of economic factors were expected to have improved their chances, the Institute for Government, a London-based think tank, had said. But favourable economic news, with inflation down to 2.3 percent, changed the narrative.