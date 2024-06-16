Vadodara Residents Erupts In Protest After Muslim Woman Gets Flat Under Govt Housing Scheme

Vadodara: A massive protest erupted after a Muslim woman was allotted a flat in the Motnath Residency under government housing in the Harni area of the city.

The protesting residents claimed the 'Disturbed Area' Act has been opposed here as the District Magistrate's approval is required before dealing with any property under such an act.

The residents further said the officials are corrupt and do not enforce the law, as NOC is required from the locals before proceeding with any step. However, a 44-year-old Muslim woman got a flat in the 462-flat inclusive Motnath Residency under the Chief Minister Housing Scheme. In the wake of the incident, the residents of the society have been protesting, questioning how a Muslim family can get a flat while the number of Hindu families is large there. The protesters further sought the cancellation of her flat allotment on priority.

Following this, Dr. Sheetal Mistry, chairperson of the Standing Committee, said the draw system was started in 2017 and anyone can apply for this scheme. The name of a Muslim woman also came out in the draw, and the paperwork was done in 2018 when the Disturbed Sections Act was not applicable here. Mistry further cited that legally, the allotment cannot be cancelled, but they are still trying to resolve the matter by talking to the house owner.

"The Gujarat government has implemented this law of Ashanti Dhaka here. Therefore, no one can sell a house in a Hindu colony to a Muslim. Still, government officials enforced the rules and provided housing for Muslims. We want the allotment to be cancelled. We cannot live with a Muslim family; we want a system change based on the majority," a resident said.

Nilesh Parmar, Affordable Housing Manager, said the documents for this residential building were done in 2018, and the Disturbed Areas Act was not applicable in the same year. There is no religion-based allocation in government schemes.

The allocation formula is also decided by the government, and the municipality has no responsibility for it. Local people can find their way, Nilesh further added.

According to the existing rules, neither religion nor caste is considered. If there is any change in the government rules, it will be implemented immediately, and the dispute that has arisen will be resolved keeping in mind the public interest, said Pinky Soni, Mayor of Vadodara.

"The Disturbed Areas Act is implemented by the government, but even in this drawing system, the sentiments of the majority population should be kept in mind," stated Advocate Neeraj Jain.