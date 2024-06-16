Varanasi: A large number of devotees took a holy dip at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on the occasion of 'Ganga Dussehra' on Sunday.

Devotees Take Holy Dip In River Ganga At Varanasi, Haridwar On Ganga Dussehra (ETV Bharat)

In Ayodhya, devotees thronged the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple on the occasion and took a holy dip at the Saryu Ghat. In Prayagraj, devotees also took a holy dip at the Triveni Ghat to celebrate the occasion.

To celebrate Ganga Dussehra, devotees make pilgrimages to Haridwar to immerse themselves in the holy waters of the Ganga. The festival of Ganga Dussehra is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in cities like Prayagraj and Varanasi, where people from all over the country come to seek blessings.

Taking a dip in the river on this day is considered a means for devotees to get rid of their sins and heal any physical ailments they may have. Ganga Dussehra, which is celebrated on the tenth day (Dashami) of the waxing moon (Shukla Paksha) in the Hindu month Jyeshtha, also marks the day when Goddess Ganga is believed to have descended from the heavens to Earth.

Hindus considered this day extremely auspicious, believing that immersion in the Ganga on this day can erase past transgressions and lead to spiritual freedom. The festivities last for 10 days, with the last day being celebrated as Ganga Dussehra.