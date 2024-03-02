Jr NTR's 'Bangalore Diaries' with Prashanth Neel, Rishab Shetty Breaks the Internet

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Jr NTR, Prashanth Neel, Rishab Shetty

RRR star Jr NTR delighted fans by sharing photos with Rishab Shetty and Prashanth Neel from a private gathering they attended in Bengaluru.

Hyderabad: It's not every day fans get to witness their favorite stars from different industries unite. However, on March 1, 2024, Telugu superstar Jr. NTR met Prashanth Neel and Rishab Shetty, ace talents from Kannada film industry in Bengaluru. Pictures of the trio shared by Jr NTR have taken social media by storm.

Jr. NTR's journey to Bengaluru began with a sighting at Hyderabad airport earlier that day. He later revealed on social media that the purpose of his visit was the private event where he met Prashanth Neel and Rishab Shetty. Sharing the pictures with Prashanth and Rishab on Instagram, Jr NTR wrote, "Bangalore Diaries."

The shared post featured the trio posing together, along with producer Vijay Kirgandur from Hombale Films, as well as the spouses of the filmmakers, Lakshmi Pranathi, Pragathi Shetty, and Likitha Neel. Sporting a striped light blue shirt, Jr. NTR's attire remained consistent from the airport to the event, creating a visual continuity.

Jr. NTR's upcoming project includes Koratala Siva's action-packed film Devara, marking their second collaboration after Janatha Garage in 2016. The movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor in her Telugu debut, along with Saif Ali Khan, Shine Tom Chacko, and others, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Moreover, there's anticipation for Jr. NTR and Prashanth Neel's collaboration in the future, tentatively titled NTR31, although it's slated to commence only after Neel fulfills his current commitments, including the sequel to his blockbuster Salaar, featuring Prabhas. Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty, known for his work in Kantara, is currently engaged in its prequel, Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1.

