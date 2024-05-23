Nikita Dutta and Sunny Leone Turn Heads with Casual Airport Looks - Watch

Kabir Singh fame actor Nikita Dutta and Sunny Leone were spotted at Mumbai airport today, May 23. At the airport, Nikita exuded a relaxed vibe in a green tank top paired with comfortable blue jeans. Before making her way into the airport, she took a moment to strike a pose for the paparazzi, showcasing her effortless sense of style. Sunny Leone, on the other hand, proved that even casual attire can be elevated to a whole new level. Her army green jacket, worn over a red T-shirt paired with dark blue jeans, created a chic look. The actor's hair was neatly tied back in a bun, and she added a touch of sophistication with a pair of trendy glasses.