Devotees From Rajasthan Craft Massive 3,200-kg Bow, 3,000-kg Mace For Ram Mandir

Agra: The artisans of Sirohi, Rajasthan, have crafted a massive mace and bow for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya that reached the temple late on Friday evening. A 3,000 kg bow and a 26-foot mace made of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and iron were created by Panchdhatu.

These were launched from Sirohi's Sheoganj as a religious procession. The bow and mace are regarded as Lord Ram's and Hanuman's main weapons. As per sources, they will be positioned close to the idols of Hanuman and Lord Ram at the Ram Mandir.



The mace and bow were welcomed at the Dakshinmukhi Hanuman temple located near the DVVNL office on the Agra Delhi Highway and Aarti was also performed, making the atmosphere devotional. A huge crowd gathered to witness the event where the bow and mace reached the temple premises.

They were taken to Ramnagari by organising an Ayodhya Yatra from Sumerpur in Rajasthan by the Shriji Sanatan Seva Sansthan. Mahant Yogesh Puri of Shri Mankameshwar Mahadev Temple worshiped the huge mace as per traditional Hindu rituals.

Shoe trader Puran Dawar said that such holy events connect us with our Sanatan culture. Acharya Dr Saraswati Devkrishna Gaur, leading the Ayodhya Yatra, threw light on the spiritual significance of the Ram Dhanush and the Hanuman Gada made of Panchdhatu.

"We started from Rajasthan on June 12. The construction of this giant mace began on Ram Navami. It is 26 feet high and 12 feet wide. More than 24 artisans toiled hard every day to make this a reality," Gaur added.

Cabinet Minister Baby Rani Maurya, Chairman of Minority Commission, Ashfaq Saifi, Squadron Leader of Welcome Committee, AK Singh, APSA President Dr Sushil Gupta, President of Panchmukhi Shri Hanuman Maharaj Ji Temple Committee, Mahendra Kumar Sharma, Managing Director of Prakash Group Rajesh Garg, Director of Hotel Asha Deep Shakun Bansal, General Secretary of Incredible India Foundation Culture Ajay Sharma, Convener Brajesh Sharma and others graced the event with their presence.