Kareena-Saif Stun in Matching White Tees at Airport with Taimur and Jeh; Karan Johar Spotted in Stylish Ensemble - WATCH

Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan made a chic arrival at the Mumbai airport with their sons, Taimur and Jeh, on Wednesday night. The couple was spotted donning matching white ensembles, hinting at a possible vacation. While Kareena opted for a white tee layered under an olive green jacket paired with jeans, Saif sported a comfortable white tee and denim. Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar was also spotted at the Mumbai airport, en route to the Tribeca Film Festival. He exuded style in a denim jacket, which he wore over a grey shirt paired with white pants. He wore trendy glasses and carried a silver handbag.