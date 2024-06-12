Meet Nassau County Police Chief Patrick Rhyder Who Was Responsible For Security

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 12 hours ago

thumbnail
Nassau County police chief Patrick Rhyder (ETV Bharat)

New York (USA): You would mistake him to be someone down the line in the police hierarchy when one of his subordinates tells you he is the guy, the famous police guy, who has put all security arrangements together, teaming up with the NYPD.

Patrick J Rhyder may be a diminutive man but he has put together successfully the biggest-ever security operation to have unfolded in Nassau County.  

Otherwise, a peaceful, secure and idyllic park, Eisenhower Park and its surrounds became the hub of intense police activity for the past 12 days, with pro-ISIS terrorist organisations announcing it as a top target. From covert snipers, to patrol cars, to horses to canine deployment to 24-hour vigil and seamless frisking, Rhyder and his men and women have been doing a commendable job to stave off any threats.

Rhyder, who says he will now go home and sit down with some drink to look back at his biggest assignment to date, puts cricket above the Three Crowns horse race which is a big event in Long Island. “One billion are with cricket so it is huge,” he tells Meenakshi Rao.

Rhyder also says all went off well as the 34K fans per match trooped in with immaculate behaviour. "Except for a few minor incidents with some fans coming in with knives and some such stuff", there was no trouble at all.

TAGGED:

INDIA VS USAIND VS USA LIVENASSAU COUNTY POLICE CHIEFNASSAU COUNTY CRICKET STADIUMT20 WORLD CUP 2024

