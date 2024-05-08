Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Why Buy Gold, What Are Alternatives, What Not To Buy On Akha Teej

Hyderabad: Akshaya Tritiya, a revered festival in Hindu culture, is celebrated with abundant enthusiasm and joy across the country. Rooted in Sanskrit, "Akshaya" translates to 'never diminishing,' while "Tritiya" signifies 'third.'

Meaning of 'Akshaya Tritiya'

The auspicious occasion falls on the third lunar day of the bright moon in the Vaisakha/Baisakh month of the Hindu calendar. It's the sole day when both the Sun and the Moon reach their pinnacle of brightness simultaneously, a phenomenon believed to infuse any purchase made on this day with prosperity and good fortune.

Why Invest in Gold on Akshaya Tritiya?

Like every festival is associated with some rituals, Akshaya Tritiya is an occasion where buying gold is considered auspicious and sacred. The day is thought to yield fruitful outcomes, with acts of charity on this day believed to bestow longevity, wealth, and prosperity.

Investing in gold on Akshaya Tritiya holds particular significance, attributed to various beliefs deeply ingrained in Hindu tradition. Here are some of the reasons according to Hindu mythology.

Hindu scriptures denote Akshaya Tritiya as the genesis of Satyug, the golden age. Believers have it that Lord Krishna presented Draupadi with a magical leaf (Patra) on this day, from which an abundance of food manifested for the Pandavas during their exile.

Hindus regard Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, as a time when the sun radiates at its zenith. This heightened radiance is perceived as favourable for initiating new partnerships and ventures.

Hindu mythology narrates the descent of the sacred river Ganga from heaven to earth on Akshaya Tritiya. It is believed that the goddess Annapurna, the bestower of food and sustenance, was born on this auspicious day.

The term "Akshaya" signifies perpetual abundance. Hence, acquiring gold on this propitious occasion is believed to ensure everlasting prosperity and affluence.

Alternatives to Gold on Akshaya Tritiya

Yes, it is regarded as something auspicious to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya, but it is not the only thing to buy on the day of the festival. Those unable to buy gold can even invite luck and prosperity in their life by purchasing other items. Here are some things that you can buy other than gold:

Silver- Investing in silver is also regarded as auspicious as it symbolises conveying happiness and good fortune. Also, sliver costs less than gold and is considered as an ornament.

Platinum- Buyers can even jump on platinum, which is known as a rare and noble metal. The price of platinum today is hovering around Rs 25,790 per 10 gm, while the price of gold in the spot market is Rs 71,775 per 10 gm.

Clothes- Clothes play a significant role in Akshaya Tritiya celebrations, with the tradition of adorning new clothes symbolising the invitation of good luck and prosperity into one's household. It is also believed that one should wear new attire to offer prayers to god.

Lentils- Symbolic of wealth and prosperity, lentils are referred to as pulses, and are a type of plant called a legume. They are like tiny coins, swelling when soaked and cooked. According to Hindu traditions, lentils symbolise the augmentation of wealth.

Grains- Grains like rice and barley are believed to bring good fortune, with rice particularly revered for its ability to absorb negative energies and fill lives with auspiciousness.

Ghee- Sacred in Hindu culture, ghee is revered for its protective properties against malevolent forces and its capacity to dispel negativity, inviting positive energy and good fortune.

Agri Investment- Akshaya Tritiya is regarded as an auspicious time to invest in agricultural equipment such as tractors or other farm machinery. Farmers can consider purchasing new equipment on this day as it is believed to bring good harvest and prosperity.

What Not to Buy on Akshaya Tritiya?

Amidst the festivities and auspicious purchases, certain cautions are advised in accordance with Vastu Shastra. It is suggested to refrain from buying aluminium, steel, or plastic vessels on Akshaya Tritiya, as they are believed to attract ill luck. Lending money on this day is discouraged, as it may lead to financial woes. Indulging in activities like lotteries or gambling is cautioned against due to their potential adverse effects.