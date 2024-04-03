Devara Music 'Will kill everyone', Vishwak Sen Teases Rocking Album from Anirudh for Jr NTR starrer

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Vishwak Sen's admiration for Jr NTR is no secret. The Gangs of Godavari star has got some exciting news about Jr NTR's upcoming movie, Devara: Part 1. Vishwak, who's eagerly waiting for the film, seems to have already listened to its music, which is scored by Anirudh Ravichander.

Vishwak recently picture on social media, embracing Jr NTR. Along with his endearing picture with Jr NTR, Sen hinted at the Devara music. According to Vishwak, it's going to be another fantastic album from Anirudh, known for his recent hits like Jawan, Leo, and Vikram. Vishwak expressed his excitement, saying, "Love you always 🤗❤️ @jrntr anna. Devara music undhammaaaaaaaaaaa next , @anirudhofficial 🔥🔥🔥 and NTR . This album will kill everyone ❤️🔥🔥."

Fans went crazy in the comments section, showering love for duo. Some even praised Vishwak's journey from being a Jr NTR fan to spending time with his idol. Others couldn't contain their excitement, hoping for a movie featuring both Vishwak and Jr NTR.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR recently wrapped up a shoot schedule in Goa for Devara: Part 1. The film, directed by Koratala Siva, also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in her Telugu debut. It marks another between Jr NTR and Koratala Siva after their successful 2016 film Janatha Garage.

Devara is a duology, with the first part hitting theaters on October 10, just in time for the Dussehra weekend. Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, the film promises to be a grand spectacle, with R Rathnavelu handling the cinematography.