'Very Disappointed': Netizens Criticise Madhuri Dixit-Nene for Deleting 'All Eyes on Rafah' Post

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit-Nene amplified the viral 'All Eyes On Rafah' social media campaign, which gained momentum after an Israeli airstrike triggered a fire that killed dozens of Palestinians in a camp in Rafah on Sunday, May 26.

However, Dixit-Nene soon deleted her Instagram Story and faced criticism from a section of social media users for removing her post supporting Palestine.

A couple of days ago, Madhuri posted an Instagram reel featuring herself in a pink lehenga, but the comments section was soon flooded with disappointed fans.

One user wrote, "Posting and deleting because of what some people think is even more pathetic. Very disappointed." Another user commented, "You deleted the post after facing backlash, ma'am..." Meanwhile, an X user shared a screenshot of Madhuri's deleted Instagram Story, captioning it, "Madhuri Dixit too deleted her propaganda story."

Several other Indian celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, Dia Mirza, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ileana D'Cruz, and Nora Fatehi, also shared the 'All Eyes On Rafah' image on their social media platforms.

Madhuri Dixit has been married to Dr Shriram Nene since 2001 and resides in the United States. She has had a storied career in Bollywood. Before relocating, her last film was Devdas, followed by a comeback in 2007 with Aaja Nachle. After another hiatus, she returned to the big screen in 2014 with Dedh Ishqiya. Her subsequent films include Gulab Gang, Total Dhamaal, and Kalank. In 2022, she made her OTT debut with the web series The Fame Game.