Jr NTR 'Makes Waves in Goa', Makers Drop Picture from Devara: Part 1 Shoot

Jr NTR is in Goa for a week-long schedule to shoot his upcoming film Devara: Part 1 is known. The makers of highly-awaited film share a glimpse from Devara Goa schedule. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the film is scheduled to hit big screens on October 10, 2024.

Hyderabad: Jr NTR and his team from the movie Devara are spending a week shooting in Goa. They will be filming some important scenes and a song featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Recently, the movie's makers shared a photo of Jr NTR in his character's outfit on Instagram.

The picture shows Jr NTR and the film's director, Koaratala Siva, standing on a beach in Goa. In the image, Jr NTR is wearing a checked shirt paired with matching pants and a stole over his shoulder. Taking to Instagram, Yuvasudha Arts, the banner behind Devara dropped a picture and wrote, "Making waves in Goa !! 🌊🎵 #Devara."

After a busy schedule in Hyderabad, Jr NTR has begun shooting the next part of Devara: Part 1 in Goa, which includes filming a song. This movie, set in coastal areas, is helmed by Koratala Siva and stars Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Devara will be released in two parts, with the first part hitting theaters later this year. This is Janhvi Kapoor's first collaboration with Jr NTR, and it's Jr NTR's second collaboration with director Koratala Siva after their 2016 hit Janatha Garage.

The makers of Devara have already revealed the release date and first glimpse of the film. The promotional asset featured Jr NTR in an intense action avatar. The film was earlier slated to hit big screens in April, Last month the makers, however, announced new release date as October 10, 2024. The movie will be unveiled in two parts, with the first part coming out on the Dussehra weekend.

Devara is a big-ticket project bankrolled by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is done by R Rathnavelu. The film will mark Jr NTR's first release post the humungous success of RRR in 2022.

