After Watching Srikanth, THIS Superstar Asks 'Brilliant' Rajkummar Rao to Turn Acting Coach

Published : 16 hours ago

Rajkummar Rao(IANS)

Hyderabad: Rajkummar Rao is garnering praise for his latest release Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne. The biographical drama, helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, has impressed audiences and celebrities alike. The latest to heap praise on "Srikanth" and Rajkummar's performance in the film is Akshay Kumar.

On Friday, Akshay took to social media to share his admiration for the film and the 'brilliant' leading man that Rajkummar is. Taking to Instagram Stories, Akshay wrote, "Nothing is impossible. 'Srikanth' is a must-watch! Picture dekh ke mazza aa gaya (Enjoyed watching the film)." The actor then went on to shower Rajkummar with compliments, writing, "Bhai ab to acting ki classes shuru kar de (Brother, start acting classes now). You are simply brilliant!"

Rajkummar Rao reacts to Akshay Kumar's Srikanth review (Instagram)

Rajkummar was quick to reciprocate the love and warmth coming his way. He reshared Akshay's Instagram Story on his handle and wrote, "Thank you so much, my dearest @akshaykumar sir. Aapse hi sikhte hai sir (Learning from you only). You are the best."

Akshay Kumar heaps praise on Rajkummar Rao (Instagram)

Rajkummar, who made his acting debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha in 2010, has been delivering one memorable performance after another, dabbling in various genres. The Gurgaon-born star has been keeping busy with film promotions. While Srikanth was released on May 10, he now has Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor hitting the big screen. The upcoming film with cricket at its heart is helmed by Sharan Sharma and will be arriving in theaters on May 31.

