'Have No Right to Complain If We Don't Vote', Says Ayushmann Khurrana as He Cast Vote in Chandigarh

Ayushmann Khurrana Cast Vote in Chandigarh (ANI)

Chandigarh: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana made a special trip from Mumbai to his hometown here to cast his vote in the final phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024. Speaking to media after fulfilling his civic duty, Ayushmann stressed the significance of voting in shaping democracy.

"I came back to my city to cast my vote and exercise my right...Mumbai recorded a very low voter turnout this time but we should cast our vote...We don't have a right to complain if we don't vote," Reminiscing about his first voting experience at 18, Ayushmann shared, "I still remember when I cast vote for the first time. I was so excited...I came on my cycle to the polling booth to cast my vote..."

The seventh phase marked the culmination of the extensive polling process that covered 486 Lok Sabha seats over a month. Voting commenced early morning in 57 constituencies across seven states and Chandigarh. The Election Commission estimated a massive turnout of over 10.06 crore voters, with both genders and the third gender exercising their franchise.

In this final phase, 904 candidates, including prominent figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Nishikant Dubey, Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Charanjit Singh Channi, as well as leaders from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), contested for parliamentary seats.

The preceding six phases held on various dates in April and May witnessed robust participation. The anticipation now mounts as the nation awaits the declaration of results on June 4.