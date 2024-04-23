Srikanth: Aamir Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F Sing along to Papa Kehte Hain 2.0 at Song Launch -Watch

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 23, 2024, 7:19 AM IST

Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth is slated to hit theatres on May 10. Ahead of the film's release, the song Papa Kehte Hain 2.0 was launched in the presence of Aamir Khan, Srikanth Bolla- on whom the film is based, Alaya F and others.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is all set for his first film of the year Srikanth. The biographical film tells the story of Srikanth Bolla, who was born visually impaired but rose to become an inspiration to many. On April 22, the makers released a reprised version of Aamir Khan's iconic song Papa Kehte Hain from the actor's debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat. At the occasion, Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F were spotted grooving to the song alongside Khan.

On Monday, the makers of Srikanth held an event to launch the remake of the track Papa Kehte Hain and invited Khan to grace the occasion. Now, a video has appeared online showing Aamir Khan, Rajkummar Rao, and Alaya F appreciating and singing the song, which was performed by a group of visually impaired musicians. The video shows Mr. Perfectionist sitting in the front row with the other B-town actors, enjoying the song as the band performs the song, which is close to his heart. The film's inspiration, Srikanth Bolla, is also seen sitting next to him.

The Bheed actor looked dashing in his multicoloured shirt, which he wore with blue trousers and beige shoes. Wearing sunglasses, the actor swayed to the tune and sang along with the band. He was accompanied by Alaya F, who looked stunning in an ivory-coloured designer crop top and skirt ensemble. Khan launched the song Papa Kehta Hain alongside the Srikanth crew in Mumbai wearing a plain black t-shirt and blue jeans. During the event, Khan expressed how special the track is to him.

Talking about the film, Rajkummar features in the titular role alongside talented performers such as Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar, and Jameel Khan. The film, directed by Tushar Hiranandani, is now set to be released on May 10, 2024, following several delays.

