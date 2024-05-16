'We Totally Fell in Love': Janhvi-Rajkummar Reveal First Reaction on Mr & Mrs Mahi Song Dekha Tenu

Mr & Mrs Mahi stars Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao express their admiration for the first single Dekha Tenu from the movie. (Video: ANI)

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated sports drama Mr & Mrs Mahi, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, is set to hit screens this month. As the release date approaches, the makers unveiled the first single from the movie titled Dekha Tenu on Wednesday. The song's launch event saw the lead actors in attendance, where they shared their thoughts on the romantic ballad.

When asked about their initial reaction to the song, Rajkummar Rao revealed that he and Janhvi instantly fell in love with it. "We totally fell in love. Instantly we connected with the song and we're like it's beautiful," he said. As a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkummar Rao expressed his admiration for the song, which is a new twist on the iconic melody from the song Shava Shava in Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gham. He congratulated the song's creators, Jaani and Mohammad Faiz for their outstanding work.

Janhvi said, "You know, initially we didn't have this song when we were shooting for the film and we would keep seeing the cut visuals from songs." However, she stated that when director Sharan Sharma introduced it to her, it seamlessly fit the visuals and elevated the overall feel of the movie. She praised Faiz's soulful voice and Jaani's poignant lyrics, which have resulted in a classic rendition. Janhvi believes that the song is a masterpiece, and its beauty lies in its ability to evoke emotions.

The song Dekha Tenu is a romantic ballad that explores the on-screen relationship between Janhvi and Rajkummar's characters. With new lyrics penned by Jaani and vocals by Mohammad Faiz, the song is a fresh take on the original melody. The hook lines from the old song have been incorporated into the new number, giving it a nostalgic yet modern feel.

In Mr & Mrs Mahi, Janhvi Kapoor plays a doctor who is encouraged by her husband Rajkummar Rao, to pursue cricket. The film's title is a tribute to the legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, affectionately known as Mahi. The movie will honour his legacy and is slated for a theatrical release on May 31.