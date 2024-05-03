Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth to Challenge Biopic Stereotypes; Director Vows to Show Flaws - Watch (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, narrates the inspiring story of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired industrialist, who defied all odds to realise his dreams. At a press conference held in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Friday, director Tushar Hiranandani shared his vision for the film, which promises to be a refreshing take on the traditional biopic genre.

When asked about his approach to directing Srikanth's life, Tushar revealed that he was determined to avoid the usual catches of biopics, which often glorify their subjects at the expense of authenticity. Instead, he wanted to showcase the real Srikanth, flaws and all. "You will see the negative side of a person in this film," he said. The director stated that Srikanth is not as innocent as his name suggests. "He is a real smart guy and a wicked guy when it comes to business," said the director.

Tushar's meeting with Srikanth in Hyderabad had a profound impact on his approach to the film. He discovered that Srikanth was a complex individual with a surprising fondness for the film Mahanati, which he admired for its honest portrayal of its subject's flaws. This inspired Tushar to take a similar approach, highlighting both the good and the bad aspects of Srikanth's personality.

The film, which also stars Alaya F, Jyothika, and Sharad Kelkar, is a tribute to Srikanth's remarkable journey as an entrepreneur and founder of Bollant Industries, which employs unskilled and differently-abled individuals. Produced by T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, Srikanth is set to hit theatres on May 10.