Ulajh Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor Shines in Gripping Tale of Lies, Deceit, and Betrayal

Hyderabad: The teaser for actor Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movie Ulajh was released on Wednesday. Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew play the key parts alongside Janhvi in this patriotic thriller, directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the recipient of the National Award. The movie follows a young ambassador from a well-known patriotic family as she travels abroad to a career-defining position and becomes entangled in a risky personal conspiracy.

Sharing the film's teaser on her official Instagram handle, Janhvi wrote: "Enter the world of lies, deceit and betrayals- #Ulajh in cinemas on the 5th of July." The teaser takes us into the intriguing world of IFS (Indian Foreign Services). As soon as the actor dropped the teaser, her fans and industry well-wishers chimed in the comment section to wish the actor luck on the project.

The teaser opens with a voiceover asking Janhvi's character Suhana about her intentions behind what she did, gripping viewers' attention right then. Several flashes play with Janhvi shown in intense situations. The film has been stylized in more a Western style set in the intriguing and high-risk world of Indian diplomats.

Soon we are introduced to the world of betrayal and loyalty towards one's country, highlighting how the boundaries are blurred at a job like this. Soon we hear Janhvi's powerful dialogue about disloyalty saying that the cost of betrayal is life. Give your own or take someone else's.

In this never-before seen avatar of the actor, Janhvi is able to pull off sleek action moves, while looking intense. It remains interesting to watch how the film will unfold and whether Suhana, played by Janhvi, will be able to defend herself or not. The film is written by Parveez Shaikh and bankrolled by Sudhanshu Saria of Junglee Pictures.